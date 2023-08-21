Morgan Stanley Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $129.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.04.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE EOG opened at $130.63 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock worth $1,412,594. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

