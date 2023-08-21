Morgan Stanley Increases MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $79.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.36.

MetLife Stock Up 0.7 %

MET stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. MetLife has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $24,276,860,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

