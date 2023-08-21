Morgan Stanley Raises Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $62.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OXY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 956,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.75 per share, for a total transaction of $56,209,062.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 218,286,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,354,376.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 4,059,573 shares of company stock worth $235,946,451 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,178,796,000 after buying an additional 12,422,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $767,346,000 after buying an additional 50,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,612,000 after buying an additional 1,998,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $267,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

