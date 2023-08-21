Morgan Stanley Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $46.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OVV has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

