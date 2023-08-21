Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Price Target Cut to $1.35 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $1.65 to $1.35 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Motus GI by 237.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80,938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Motus GI by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp.
