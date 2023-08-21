M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 152.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 358.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

MTB stock opened at $127.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $192.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

View Our Latest Report on MTB

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.