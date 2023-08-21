Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
NNOX stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. Nano-X Imaging has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 969.77% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
