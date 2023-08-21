Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair lowered Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $891.67 million, a PE ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

