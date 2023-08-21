Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $18.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Navigator Stock Up 1.2 %

Navigator stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $135.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. Navigator had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Navigator will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navigator

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steinberg Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.6% during the second quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 19.4% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 683,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 110,888 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 14.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 12.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 119,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

