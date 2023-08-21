Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 714 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 112.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $266,000.

EFG opened at $89.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

