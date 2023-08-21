Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 3,400.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October stock opened at $34.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57. The company has a market cap of $163.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.33.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

