Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (BATS:OSCV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (BATS:OSCV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 914,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,485,000 after buying an additional 40,921 shares in the last quarter.

Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF Stock Performance

BATS OSCV opened at $31.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $261.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF Profile

The Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (OSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that selects US small-cap companies and REITs based on valuation plus quality and growth metrics. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OSCV was launched on Jul 18, 2018 and is managed by Opus Capital Management.

