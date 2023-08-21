Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,211 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 74.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 6.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth about $363,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of FFEB opened at $39.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

