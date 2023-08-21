Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp raised its position in W. P. Carey by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC stock opened at $63.93 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.63 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.76.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.069 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.