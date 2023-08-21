Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $147,000 in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 470.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.46 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $600.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 146.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.