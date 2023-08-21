Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 291,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RFI opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $14.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

