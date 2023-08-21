Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,475 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1,820.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BATS FMAR opened at $35.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $292.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.60.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

