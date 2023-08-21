Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 244.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter.

DBEF opened at $34.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

