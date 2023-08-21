Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 268 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $291.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.16.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $186,553.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $720,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,338 shares of company stock worth $4,745,240 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

