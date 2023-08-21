Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 5,869 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 12,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $130,703.58. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,506.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aaron M. Cooper acquired 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $74,951.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,951.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aaron M. Cooper acquired 12,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $130,703.58. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,506.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,246 shares of company stock worth $206,652 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

PMO opened at $10.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $12.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

