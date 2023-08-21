Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGL. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 242.9% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

Shares of REGL opened at $69.03 on Monday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

