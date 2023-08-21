NetApp (NTAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect NetApp to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. NetApp has set its Q1 guidance at $1.00-$1.10 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $5.65-$5.85 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect NetApp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $75.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,871,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $66,123.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $353,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,871,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,744 shares of company stock worth $798,626. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,383,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 291.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $65,428,000 after buying an additional 775,136 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 83.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,577,675 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $100,735,000 after purchasing an additional 716,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 229.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 842,850 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,395,000 after purchasing an additional 586,920 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

