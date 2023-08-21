Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to $123.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.87.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 2.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $106.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.06. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,316,000 after acquiring an additional 127,700 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.1% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.