NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $238.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Get NICE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NICE

NICE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $194.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.27 and its 200-day moving average is $209.92. NICE has a 1-year low of $164.65 and a 1-year high of $231.54.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth $166,868,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in NICE by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 758,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after buying an additional 417,277 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in NICE by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 361,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,529,000 after buying an additional 220,062 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NICE by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,647,000 after buying an additional 194,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in NICE by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,889,000 after buying an additional 162,164 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NICE

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.