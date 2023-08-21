NVIDIA (NVDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect NVIDIA to post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NVIDIA to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $432.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.05. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 225.52, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.16.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 345,187 shares of company stock valued at $140,075,333. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

