Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OPI opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.79 million, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.25. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $20.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.32). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 454.57%.

Institutional Trading of Office Properties Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8,694.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2023, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 155 properties as of June 30, 2023, with approximately 20.8 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

Featured Stories

