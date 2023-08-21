OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Declares Dividend of $0.13

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

OFS Credit Stock Down 0.0 %

OCCIO stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

