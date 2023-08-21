Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,442 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $79.91 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average of $90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

