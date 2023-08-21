Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 451 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Watsco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $344.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $366.37 and a 200-day moving average of $335.56. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.61 and a 12 month high of $383.83.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 66.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.44.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

