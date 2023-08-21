Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Entegris worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Entegris by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 95.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $94.75 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

