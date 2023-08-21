Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Guidewire Software worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.
Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software
In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $539,449.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at $13,373,578.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $140,908.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,714.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $539,449.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,373,578.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $937,981 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Guidewire Software Stock Performance
Guidewire Software stock opened at $79.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.91. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $86.79.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $207.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
