Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $483.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.