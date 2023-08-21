Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.02 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Delaney Dennis R raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% in the first quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 36,019 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $76.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.36. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,478,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,296.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,195. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

