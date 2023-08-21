Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.43 Million Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,020,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,595,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,575,000 after purchasing an additional 179,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,423,000 after purchasing an additional 134,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 766.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 104,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $1,247,774.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,402,760.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $1,247,774.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,402,760.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $28,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,517 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

The Ensign Group stock opened at $96.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.84 and a 12-month high of $102.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $921.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

