Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.61 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 13.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Humana by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $1,398,000. Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $490.39 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $460.45 and its 200-day moving average is $490.29. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.95.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

