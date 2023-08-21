Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.09 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167,536 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,880,000 after purchasing an additional 141,337 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $157.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.85. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

