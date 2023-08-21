Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 8,320.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,584,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,864,000 after buying an additional 2,553,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,226,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,425 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $33,450,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $28,975,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,598,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,201,000 after buying an additional 281,141 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FND. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,203 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,958,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,203 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $661,007.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,484.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,301 shares of company stock worth $5,984,168 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $98.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.91 and its 200 day moving average is $97.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $116.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Further Reading

