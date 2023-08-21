Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,592 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $1,935,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 26.9% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 69,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 36.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Sanofi stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 47.26%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

