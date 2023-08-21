Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $105,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1,207.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,276,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $39,671,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PODD. TD Cowen cut their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.79.

Shares of PODD opened at $205.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 230.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.23. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $204.26 and a 12-month high of $335.91.

In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

