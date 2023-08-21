Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $75.24 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.92.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

