Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,678 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and sold 5,693,609 shares valued at $106,685,330. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $98.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $109.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

