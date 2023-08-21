Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,607 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 279,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in DocuSign by 34.6% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 288,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after buying an additional 74,247 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in DocuSign by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU stock opened at $48.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average is $54.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

