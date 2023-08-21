Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 86.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,132 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Evergy worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 201,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,034,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,815,000 after purchasing an additional 541,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,968,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,169,000 after purchasing an additional 271,913 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Evergy Stock Down 0.7 %

EVRG stock opened at $56.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.96. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $71.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

