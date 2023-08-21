Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWM stock opened at $184.65 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $199.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.