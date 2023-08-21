Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.2 %

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $180.40 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.93.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,090,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,090,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,994,988,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,655,881 shares of company stock worth $310,997,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.36.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

