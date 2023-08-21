Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 398 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAN opened at $57.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $89.35.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

