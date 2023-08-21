Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,450 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FE. TheStreet downgraded FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FE stock opened at $36.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 197.47%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

