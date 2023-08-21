Oppenheimer Boosts Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $154.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NBIX. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.05.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $106.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $129.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

