Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 58,745 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,216 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 58,745 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $207,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 689.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 899,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,515,000 after acquiring an additional 785,528 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 157.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 298,986 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 183,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 877,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,611 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.52.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $44.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of -203.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,237 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

