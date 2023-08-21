Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 3,116 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $136.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,100 shares of company stock worth $30,399,981. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.